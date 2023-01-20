Illinois medics charged in patient’s killing held for trial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge has ruled that prosecutors presented enough evidence to justify first-degree murder charges against two paramedics accused of strapping a patient facedown on a stretcher. Illinois authorities filed the charges against Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan on Jan. 9, nearly a month after 35-year-old Earl Moore died. Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene Grischow bound both for trial following Friday’s preliminary hearing. Under Illinois law, a first-degree murder charge can be filed when a defendant “knows that such acts create a strong probability of death or great bodily harm.” If convicted, Finley and Cadigan could each face up to 60 years in prison.

By JOHN O’CONNOR and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

