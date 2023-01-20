Japan refiles request to list divisive gold mine on UNESCO

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has formally resubmitted documents seeking to obtain UNESCO World Heritage recognition for a controversial former gold mine that has added to diplomatic frictions with South Korea over Japanese wartime actions. Japan’s earlier hope to get the Sado Island mine listed as a World Heritage site this year was delayed because the original documents filed were insufficient and required more information. Japan submitted updated documents on Thursday. The mine in northern Japan operated for nearly 400 years and was once the world’s largest gold producer before closing in 1989. Seoul has opposed the registration due to Japan’s abuse of Korean laborers during the 1910-1945 colonization of the Korean Peninsula.

