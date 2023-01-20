J&J subsidiary to pay $9.75M to resolve kickback allegations

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a subsidiary of health care company Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay nearly $10 million to settle allegations that it violated federal and state law by providing free products to a surgeon. Under the settlement with DePuy Synthes announced Friday, the company accepts responsibility for giving the surgeon instruments for spine surgeries in the Middle East that were intended to induce the surgeon to use the company’s products in spine surgeries performed on Medicare and Medicaid patients in Massachusetts. The company in a statement said it cooperated with the investigation and is committed to complying with all laws and regulations.

