Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order Friday after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he’s representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights. Morrison’s ruling only applies to 850 plaintiffs listed in the lawsuit in Effingham County and four licensed gun dealers. Gov. JB Pritzker said he was not surprised by Morrison’s ruling and said he remains confident the courts will uphold the constitutionality of the law.

