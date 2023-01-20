Lawyer asks judge to remove himself from Young Dolph case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The defense attorney for a man charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph has asked a judge to remove himself from the case based on claims that the judge is not being impartial. Luke Evans is the lawyer for Justin Johnson. Evans said Friday that he was not informed about an order issued in November by Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee limiting Johnson’s ability to communicate with people outside the jail other than Evans. Coffee said during a court hearing that he issued the order after Johnson was alleged to have made a recording heard outside the jail where Johnson is being held.

