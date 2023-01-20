Skip to Content
New this week: Jennifer Lopez, Sam Smith and ‘You People’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include fresh albums from Sam Smith and Elle King, the return of Jennifer Lopez in the rom-com “Shotgun Wedding,” and the TV show “Poker Face,” starring Natasha Lyonne as a wise-cracking, friendly drifter who has an uncanny ability to immediately know if someone is lying. The new Fox series “Accused” has a new cast each week with someone on trial for a crime and “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill co-wrote “You People,” a new Netflix comedy about a Los Angeles interracial couple and the culture clash of their families.

