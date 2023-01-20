Police: Canadian bank robbers’ goal was to kill cops

SANICH, British Columbia (AP) — Canadian police say twin brothers who died in a hail of gunfire last summer outside a British Columbia bank had been planning their attack for years, with a goal to kill as many officers as possible. An investigation by the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit says 22-year-old Isaac Auchterlonie and his twin, Mathew, showed up at the bank on June 28, 2022, wearing full body armor and carrying semi-automatic rifles. Police say the pair had strong antigovernment and antipolice views and did not expect to live past the confrontation. Six officers were injured in the gunfight.

