Somalia, extremists claim over 100 killed in intense battle

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s government and al-Qaida-linked fighters are both claiming more than 100 people were killed in their deadliest battle since the government launched a major military offensive against the extremists in August. The government asserted that more than 100 al-Shabab extremists died early Friday after they attacked a Somali National Army base that was recently retaken from the fighters’ control. The government said seven soldiers were killed in the “intense attack” but that the military remained in control of the base in the Galgudud region village of Galcad. A spokesman for Al-Shabab reported that more than 150 Somali soldiers and officers were killed. Neither side’s claim could be independently verified.

