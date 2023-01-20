The AP Interview: Envoy says Taiwan learns from Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taiwan’s top envoy to the U.S. says her self-ruled island’s leaders are scrambling to adapt the hard-won lessons of Ukraine’s conflict for their own deterrence and defense against any attack by China. That includes doing more to ready Taiwan’s military reservists and civilians for the kind of all-of-society fight that Ukrainians are waging against Russia. Bi-khim Hsiao spoke in an interview with The Associated Press in Washington. She said it’s up to new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to decide if he will visit Taiwan, risking a new military show of force by China.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.