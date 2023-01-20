UK leader Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been fined by police for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car. Sunak has apologized for making an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England on Thursday. Lancashire Police said Friday it has looked into the video and “issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.” The conditional offer means that the person fined accepts guilt but doesn’t have to go to court. Police didn’t say how much Sunak was fined.

