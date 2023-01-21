China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING (AP) — People across China are ringing in the Lunar New Year with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. With the easing of most COVID-19 restrictions, many people could finally make their first trip back to their hometowns to reunite with their families. Larger public celebrations also returned. For the past three years, celebrations were muted in the shadow of the pandemic. Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at China’s Center for Disease Control, said the mass movement of people was unlikely to cause another COVID-19 surge in the short run because about 80% of the country’s population has already been infected.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.