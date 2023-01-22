Asian community reeling after Lunar New Year shooting

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — A joyful kickoff to the first Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park since before the pandemic was marred by tragedy after a gunman opened fire inside a dance hall, killing 10 people in the majority Asian city near Los Angeles. After the shooting late Saturday that left 10 others wounded, the remainder of events were canceled. The massacre sent shock waves through the Asian American neighborhoods of the San Gabriel Valley. Mayor Pro Tem Jose Sanchez said his city is consumed by grief. He said a public vigil for the victims will be held in the coming days.

By AMY TAXIN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER Associated Press

