Building collapse in Syrian city of Aleppo leaves 12 dead

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media says a building has collapsed in a neighborhood in the northern city of Aleppo, killing at least 12 people, including one child. The five-story building housing about 30 people is in the Sheikh Maksoud neighborhood, which is under the control of the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces. The report says the building collapsed early Sunday after water leakages weakened the structure’s foundation. Firefighters and first responders were searching through the rubble for the remaining residents. Hawar News, the news agency for the semiautonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, reported that seven people were killed and three were injured, two of them critically.

