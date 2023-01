HONG KONG (AP) — In a January 20 story about a boarding kennel for rabbits in Hong Kong, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the rabbits were provided with “lots of carrots.” The rabbits were provided with lots of hay.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.