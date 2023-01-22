Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian parliament speaker has warned that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction. The message follows new pledges of armored vehicles, air-defense systems and other weapons for Ukraine’s military, but not the battle tanks that Kyiv requested. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said Sunday the West could expect a “global tragedy that would destroy their countries” if they continue to supply Ukraine with powerful weapons. Ukraine’s supporters pledged billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine on Friday, though the new commitments were overshadowed by defense leaders failing at an international meeting in Ramstein, Germany, to agree on Ukraine’s urgent request for German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.