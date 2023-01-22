Women’s marches to draw thousands on 50th anniversary of Roe

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Women’s marches demanding the protection of abortion rights are set to draw thousands of people to the streets across the country on Sunday. The day marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision for abortion rights that was overturned by the court last June. The main march will be held in Madison, Wisconsin. Organizers say they chose that location because of an upcoming state Supreme Court election that could determine the balance of power on the court and the future of abortion rights in Wisconsin. Abortions are unavailable in Wisconsin due to legal uncertainties faced by abortion clinics.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.