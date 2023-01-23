Algeria, Italy look to broaden ties beyond coveted energy

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Italy and Algeria moved to broaden ties through a series of memorandums signed Monday during a two-day visit by Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, who said the two countries are in the process of building “an extraordinary bridge” and, hopefully, transforming her country into an energy hub for Europe. Algeria is Italy’s “most stable, strategic and long-standing’’ partner in the region, she said at a joint news conference capping her working visit to Algiers. For Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the solid strategic partnership he seeks is an opportunity for his gas-rich North African country to “go beyond the energy sector” and end its dependence on hydrocarbons.

