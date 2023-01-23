Kuwait’s government resigns amid struggle with assembly

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s government has resigned amid a power struggle with the Arab Gulf country’s assembly. It comes less than four months after parliamentary elections delivered a mandate for change. The state-run KUNA news agency confirmed Monday’s resignation. Local media say it is related to a dispute over populist legislation that the government deems too costly and requests to grill two ministers. It’s the fifth time a Kuwaiti government has resigned in just over two years. Kuwait has the freest and most active assembly in the Persian Gulf, but political power is still concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Sabah family, which appoints the prime minister and Cabinet, and can dissolve the assembly at any time.

