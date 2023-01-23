Memphis on edge ahead of violent arrest video’s release

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis is on edge ahead of the possible release of video footage of a Black man’s violent arrest that has led to three separate law enforcement investigations and the firings of five police officers after he died in a hospital. Relatives of Tyre Nichols are scheduled to meet later Monday with city officials to view video footage of his Jan. 7 arrest. City officials said last week that video of the arrest would be released after an internal police investigation concluded and they met with Nichols’ family. But exact timing of the video release isn’t clear. Nichols, a 29-year-old father, FedEx worker and avid skateboarder, died Jan, 10.

