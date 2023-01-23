Moroccan lawmakers denounce European Parliament criticism

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — The Moroccan Parliament has decided to reconsider its ties with the European Parliament and subject them to a comprehensive evaluation after the EU legislature criticized the state of press freedoms in Morocco. Morocco’s two houses of Parliament held an extraordinary joint plenary session Monday to address a European Parliament resolution from last week. The Moroccan legislators called the resolution an unacceptable attack on the kingdom’s sovereignty and the independence and sanctity of its judicial institutions. The EU resolution calls on Moroccan authorities to improve their respect of freedom of expression and media freedom. It also called for fair trials for imprisoned journalists.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.