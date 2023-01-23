Pete Ricketts sworn in as Nebraska senator, replacing Sasse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was sworn into the U.S. Senate on Monday, replacing Republican Sen. Ben Sasse as the Senate returns from several weeks of recess and begins a new session of closely-divided government. Ricketts is bringing the Senate back to its “full 100-person strength,” said GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, who welcomed Ricketts on the Senate floor after he was sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris. Ricketts is joining the Senate as Democrats are navigating a new 51-49 majority. He was appointed to succeed Sasse by his successor and political ally, Republican Gov. Jim Pillen.

