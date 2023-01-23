Rep. Gallego announces bid for Sinema’s Arizona Senate seat

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego says he’ll challenge independent U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona in 2024. Monday’s announcement makes Gallego the first candidate to jump into the race in the battleground state and sets up a potential three-way contest. Sinema left the Democratic Party in December and hasn’t said whether she’ll seek a second term. Although no Republican has announced a run, potential contenders include former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, former U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters and former Gov. Doug Ducey. A three-way race coupled with the risk Sinema and the Democratic nominee will split the vote would complicate Democrats’ fight to keep control of the Senate.

