Study: Puerto Rico should go solar to meet clean energy goal

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A U.S. government study aimed at helping Puerto Rico shift to clean energy has found there’s not enough available land for large-scale solar farms and installation of wind generators. Preliminary results released Monday suggested that the U.S. territory consider installing solar panels on all suitable rooftops, along with airports, brownfields and industrial areas. The two-year study that began last year after the U.S. pledged to help modernize Puerto Rico’s disintegrating grid is looking at wind and solar resources on the island, land availability and power consumption. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says it’s utterly important to get the federal funding moving for this.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.