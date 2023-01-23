Tech industry job cuts come rapidly and in big numbers

In just the past month there have been about 50,000 job cuts across the technology sector. Large and small tech companies went on a hiring spree over the past several years due to a surge in demand for their products, software and services with millions of people working remotely. However, even with all of the layoffs announced in recent weeks, most tech companies are vastly larger than they were three years ago. Here’s a look at some of the companies that have announced layoffs so far.

