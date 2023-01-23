West Virginia Senate passes mandate on rape kit training

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Victims of sexual assault in West Virginia may soon have an easier time finding health care providers to conduct forensic examinations and collect rape kits. A bill passed by the state Senate on Monday would require all hospitals with emergency rooms to have staff trained to conduct the examinations, which are used to collect evidence used by law enforcement. Republican Sen. Michael Maroney said that currently, some sexual assault victims have to travel hours to receive an examination. There are only a few hospitals in northern West Virginia with personnel who are properly trained to collect evidence from rape victims.

