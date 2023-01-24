A nod at 90, a 42-year gap and more Oscar nomination numbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A nod for a nonagenarian and a surge of first-time acting honorees are among the notable numbers stemming from the Oscar nominations announced Tuesday. Composer John Williams becomes the oldest nominee for a competitive Oscar ever with his best original score nomination for “The Fabelmans.” Among the 20 names announced in the acting categories are 16 first-time nominees, including screen veterans Jamie Lee Curtis and Brendan Gleeson. Actors of Asian descent had an especially strong year, with a record four getting nominations, three of them from “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the year’s top nominee.

