Elon Musk: ‘I had no ill motive’ in tweet about Tesla buyout

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk has returned to the stand for a third day in federal court in San Francisco to testify in a class action lawsuit filed by Tesla investors alleging he misled them with a tweet. Musk testified Tuesday that his intent had been to let his shareholders know he was considering a buyout. The 51-year-old billionaire says that “I had no ill motive” and that “my intent was to do the right thing for all shareholders.” The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. In it, he claimed he had lined up financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never happened.

