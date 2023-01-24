From the start, Shiffrin showed she was the skier to beat

Mikaela Shiffrin has done quite a lot in only 12 years. Shiffrin raced to a record-breaking 83rd win on Tuesday in her 238th race on the World Cup circuit. Shiffrin won a giant slalom in Italy to move ahead of former United States teammate Lindsey Vonn. Shiffrin also has won two Olympic gold medals and six world championship titles. Shiffrin’s racing career on the World Cup circuit started two days before her 16th birthday in March 2011 in the Czech Republic. She will still be only 30 when the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics roll around. Women’s races are scheduled for the Italian resort where she won four medals at the 2021 world championships.

