Georgia AD: Car crash victims not on university duties

Georgia has made its most extensive comments on the car crash that killed football player Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member. Athletic director Josh Brooks says they were not on department business at the time of the incident, which occurred shortly after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national title. The fatal wreck also left offensive lineman Warren McClendon with minor injuries and seriously injured another member of the recruiting staff. The Jan. 15 incident has raised questions about the relationships between athletes and those who work in the athletic department.

