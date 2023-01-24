Learning to lie: AI tools adept at creating disinformation

WASHINGTON (AP) — A popular online chatbot powered by artificial intelligence is proving to be adept at creating disinformation and propaganda. Researchers at NewsGuard asked ChatGPT to create content from the perspective of anti-vaccine activists, conspiracy theorists and foreign propaganda agencies. In most instances the chatbot quickly complied, creating content that made debunked claims about COVID-19, the U.S. Capitol insurrection and other topics. Experts say artificial intelligence offers the potential to revolutionize industries. Yet the experts warn AI’s speed, power and creativity could yield opportunities for those willing to use lies or propaganda to further their ends. The San Francisco-based nonprofit OpenAI created ChatGPT and says it’s studying the challenge closely.

