Navalny supporters put replica cell outside Russian embassy

BERLIN (AP) — Supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny have placed a replica of the tiny “punishment cell” he has repeatedly been held in outside Russia’s embassy in Berlin, in an effort to raise awareness of his fate. About 100 people attended the demonstration on the German capital’s famous Unter den Linden boulevard Tuesday. Some held placards calling for the release of all political prisoners in Russia, others for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be tried for war crimes in Ukraine. Navalny’s ally Leonid Volkov drew a link between the opposition leader’s imprisonment and the war in Ukraine, and claimed the Kremlin remains sensitive to outside pressure over the case.

