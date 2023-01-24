Spain: Defendant says Hells Angels left Mallorca in 2011

MADRID (AP) — A German man accused of organized crime activities while allegedly leading the Mallorca chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club has testified in a Spanish court. Frank Hanebuth, 58, is on trial with a dozen alleged chapter members and collaborators after 34 other defendants struck a plea deal on the first day of the hearings Monday in Madrid’s High Court. He said Tuesday he had no professional relationship with the other defendants. Hanebuth also denied living in Mallorca from 2011 to 2013, when according to prosecutors the group operated on the Spanish resort island, and said he only went there for summer holidays. Hanebuth said the Hells Angels were present on Mallorca from November 2009 to February 2011.

