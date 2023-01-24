Skip to Content
US and Canada not interested in sending armed force to Haiti

By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and Canada — the two countries most often mentioned as possible leaders of an international armed force to help Haiti combat gangs – are showing no interest in deploying security personnel despite renewed appeals from the United Nations and Haiti for help to end worsening violence in the country. U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that “Haiti must address its continued insecurity challenges.” Canada’s U.N. Ambassador Robert Rae said the world needs to learn from all previous military interventions, which failed to bring long-term stability to Haiti, and ensure that future solutions “must be led by Haitians and by Haitian institutions.”

