California judge orders release of footage of Pelosi attack
By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband will be released publicly. A California judge ruled on Wednesday there was no reason to keep the footage secret. The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office had played the footage in open court during a hearing last month. The district attorney’s office argued releasing the footage would allow people to manipulate it and spread false information about the high-profile attack. A host of news agencies objected, including The Associated Press. They argued the public has a right to see the evidence in the high-profile case.