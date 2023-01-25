Late Grant Wahl to get US Soccer’s Colin Jose Media Award

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The late Grant Wahl will be honored with this year’s Colin Jose Media Award, given to journalists who made long-term contributions to soccer in the United States. Wahl died at age 49 on Dec. 10 after collapsing while covering the World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands at Lusail, Qatar. Wahl will be honored at the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame induction at Frisco, Texas, on May 6. Wahl worked for Sport Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, then started his own website. He also worked for Fox and CBS and wrote “The Beckham Experiment” and “Masters of Modern Soccer.”

