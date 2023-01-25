Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 1:23 PM

Late Grant Wahl to get US Soccer’s Colin Jose Media Award

KIFI

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The late Grant Wahl will be honored with this year’s Colin Jose Media Award, given to journalists who made long-term contributions to soccer in the United States. Wahl died at age 49 on Dec. 10 after collapsing while covering the World Cup quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands at Lusail, Qatar. Wahl will be honored at the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame induction at Frisco, Texas, on May 6. Wahl worked for Sport Illustrated from 1996 to 2021, then started his own website. He also worked for Fox and CBS and wrote “The Beckham Experiment” and “Masters of Modern Soccer.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content