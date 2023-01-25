Light quake gives Southern California an early morning jolt
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A small, magnitude-4.2 earthquake centered offshore gave Southern California an early morning wake-up call Wednesday, but there were no reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 2:03 a.m. and was centered beneath the ocean just more than 10 miles south of Malibu. The USGS citizen reporting website shows it was felt widely in the region. But the quake was too small to trigger alerts to cellphones from the ShakeAlert system. There was no tsunami threat, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.