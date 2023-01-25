Report: Grow house hid unregistered weed plants during audit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A marijuana cultivation and production house near Las Vegas lost its license Tuesday after auditors say they found unregistered plants hidden in a closet and an attic. State Cannabis Compliance Board auditors say they found the untagged plants at Helping Hands Wellness Center during inspections in December and January. The board warns that cannabis plants and products not registered in Nevada’s regulatory tracking system could enter the illicit market and called Helping Hands an immediate public health threat. Following the suspension, Helping Hands had to shut its doors and change the locks. The board says the facility must now correct its issues with state approval before it can resume operations.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.