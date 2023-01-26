Dummy of Vinícius Júnior hanged off bridge ahead of derby

MADRID (AP) — A dummy of Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has been hanged from a highway bridge hours before the team’s match against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey. The perpetrators used a black figure with Vinícius Júnior’s name on it, tied a rope around its neck and hanged it from an overpass in Madrid along with a banner with the words “Madrid hates Real.” The banner and the figure apparently were attached to the bridge while still dark early in the morning. The message on the banner is often used by one of Atletico Madrid’s ultra fans groups. Vinícius is Black and has been subjected to racist taunts more than once in Spain.

