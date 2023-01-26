Oklahoma AG appoints independent counsel in Glossip case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general is appointing an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s murder conviction and death sentence. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the appointment Thursday of former District Attorney Rex Duncan. The 59-year-old Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A Houston law firm that looked into Glossip’s conviction last year reported lost or destroyed evidence in the case and that a detective improperly asked leading questions to a co-defendant in the case, Justin Sneed. Sneed was sentenced to life in prison. Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.

