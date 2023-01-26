Thai activist sentenced to 28 years for online posts on king

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Thailand has sentenced a 27-year-old political activist to 28 years in prison for posting messages on Facebook that it said defamed the country’s monarchy. The court found that Mongkhon Thirakot violated the lese majeste law in 14 of 27 posts for which he was arrested last August. The law carries a prison term of three to 15 years per incident for insulting the monarchy, but critics say it is often wielded as a tool to quash political dissent. The law has recently drawn increased public attention because of a prison hunger strike by two young women charged with the offense.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.