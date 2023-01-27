Didion-Dunne archives acquired by New York Public Library

NEW YORK (AP) — The archives of the late Joan Didion and John Gregory Dunne have been acquired by the New York Public Library. The material spans letters and wedding pictures to manuscripts and screenplay drafts. The library announced the acquisition Friday. Didion and Dunne were married from 1964 until his death in 2003. They were among the world’s most prominent literary couples and the letters in their archives include correspondence with Jacqueline Kennedy, Tennessee Williams, Nora Ephron and former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, a childhood friend of Didion’s who spoke at her memorial last year. Didion and Dunne each published numerous books, and collaborated on several screenplays.

