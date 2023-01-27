Driver in California cliff crash moved from hospital to jail

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — The driver of a car that plunged 250 feet off a treacherous cliff in northern California, injuring his two young children and his wife, has been released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Dharmesh Patel is being held without bail. The Pasadena man was behind the wheel of a Tesla sedan that went over the cliff at Devils Slide on Jan. 2. Rescuers initially hailed the family’s survival as a miracle, but the California Highway Patrol later arrested Patel, saying investigators had cause to believe the plunge was an intentional act.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.