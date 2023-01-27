Skip to Content
Elton John concert canceled due to wild New Zealand weather

By NICK PERRY
Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Torrential rain and wild weather in Auckland has caused disruptions throughout the city and an Elton John concert to be canceled just before it was due to start. About 40,000 people were expected to attend the evening concert at Mt Smart Stadium in New Zealand’s largest city on Friday. Thousands were already at the venue when organizers decided to cancel about half an hour before John was due to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. The concert was billed as a final farewell tour for John. Frontier Touring, one of the concert promoters, tweeted the concert had been cancelled due to unsafe weather conditions.

