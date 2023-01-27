Federal appeals court hears case of hidden murals

Associated Press (AP) — A federal appeals court in New York is considering whether the Vermont Law and Graduate School modified a pair of large murals when it concealed them behind a wall of panels nearly 30 years later against the artist’s wishes. The school said some in the school community found the murals entitled “Vermont, The Underground Railroad” and “Vermont and the Fugitive Slave” to be racially offensive. Artist Sam Kerson sued the school in federal court in Vermont and lost. He appealed, and the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard his case on Friday.

