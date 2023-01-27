New this week: Shania, ‘Princess Power’ and Pamela Anderson

This week’s new entertainment releases include a fresh album from Shania Twain, the megahit film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” lands on Disney+ and a new PBS “Frontline” documentary delves into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interaction with the last five U.S. presidents. Pamela Anderson tells her own story using archival footage and personal journals for a Netflix documentary, while Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie have teamed up to executive produce a new animated children’s series on Netflix called “Princess Power.” Also for the kids is “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” which comes to Netflix as a hybrid live action, CGI and musical movie.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.