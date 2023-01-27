Prosecutor: 3rd child dies after attack by Massachusetts mom

DUXBURY, Mass. (AP) — A baby has died after his 32-year-old mother in Massachusetts was charged with injuring him and killing two of her other young children. Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office says in a statement that 7-month-old Callan Clancy died late Friday morning. Lindsay Clancy is facing two counts of murder and other charges after her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son, Dawson, 3, were strangled inside the family home in Duxbury, a coastal town about 30 miles south of Boston. Investigators said Clancy also attacked the baby before jumping from a second-floor window at the home.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.