Spanish court charges letter bomb suspect with terrorism

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court says it has charged a 74-year-old retired man with terrorism for allegedly sending six letters containing explosive material to Spain’s prime minister and the U.S. and Ukrainian embassies in the country. The as-yet-unidentified man appeared before a judge in Madrid on Friday and was detained without bail. The suspect, referred to only by the initials PGP in court documents, was charged with six separate terrorism offenses after being arrested in the northern city of Miranda de Ebro on Wednesday. The man was charged with the manufacture and use of explosive devices for terrorist purposes, according to court documents. Two of the alleged offenses were classified as aggravated as they involved members of the government.

