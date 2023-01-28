N. Carolina church says it lost nearly $800K in email scam

ELKIN, N.C. (AP) — Leaders of a northwestern North Carolina church say cybercriminals stole nearly $800,000 it raised for years to build a new sanctuary that’s supposed to be completed soon. Elkin Valley Baptist Church says it happened when the church received an email that mimicked another message from the sanctuary builder with payment instructions. News outlets report the FBI is now investigating and trying to recover funds. The church is moving forward on the project by taking out a loan. The church had outgrown its previous sanctuary and now meets in its gymnasium.

