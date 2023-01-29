Authorities ID 3 killed in shooting at home in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three women killed in a weekend shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood have been identified, while police continued to search for suspects. Four other people were wounded, two critically, when gunfire erupted around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the property in the Beverly Crest area. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Sunday identified those killed as: Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona. Investigators are trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring at the time off the shooting.

