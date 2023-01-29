Russians gone from Ukraine village, fear and hardship remain

KALYNIVSKE, Ukraine (AP) — It has been over 11 weeks since Ukrainian forces wrested back part of Kherson province from Russian occupation. But liberation hasn’t diminished the hardship for residents, both those returning home and the ones who never left. In the peak of winter, the rural village not far from an active front line has no power or water. The sounds of war are never far. Still, residents have slowly trickled back to Kalynivske, preferring to live without basic services, dependent on humanitarian aid and under the constant threat of bombardment than as displaced people elsewhere in their country. They say staying is an act of defiance against the relentless Russian attacks intended to make the area unlivable.

